Bailey Cadamarteri was inches away from the perfect debut as he turned out for Jamaica in Bermuda on Friday night.

The 20-year-old Owls striker was handed a starting berth against the Bermudans for the World Cup qualifier after impressing manager, Steve McClaren, following his first call-up to the Reggae Boyz, leading the line in a side that featured the likes of Kasey Palmer, Isaac Jayden, Dexter Lembikisa.

And the Wednesday forward made an excellent first impression as he caused plenty of problems for the hosts in Devonshire Parish, and was so close to opening his account just before half time as he cut inside and drilled a shot goalwards, only to see it bounce off the woodwork. You can see that at around 58:00 in the video below.

Bailey Cadamarteri’s Jamaica debut

In the end it was Damion Lowe, Renaldo Cephas, Palmer and Shamar Nicholson who got the goals, three of which came when ‘Cadz’ was on the pitch, and he certainly staked a claim for another start in a few days’ time against Trinidad and Tobago.

That game is due to take place in Kingston, where the young Owls striker could get his home debut for Jamaica, with the tie due to take place at 1am (UK time) in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The SWFC academy product will be hoping he did enough to be given the nod up front once again.

Before that, though, there’s another player from Hillsborough in action on the international stage, with Yan Valery likely to start against Equatorial Guinea on Monday afternoon as their quest to reach the 2026 World Cup continues.

