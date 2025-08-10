Popular former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Jack Hunt, has been spotted back at the club this week.

The 34-year-old, who has played almost 200 games for the Owls over two stints, is currently on the lookout for a new club after leaving Bristol Rovers, and The Star understands that he has been spending time with Wednesday in recent days.

It’s understood, however, that – as things stand at least – Hunt is only training to keep fit as he weighs up his options for next season, with his presence being mutually beneficial for the club given the lack of experienced bodies in the building at this point in time.

Jack Hunt is back at Sheffield Wednesday

Hunt, who is famed for his shootout-winning penalty against Peterborough United in 2023, isn’t believed to be in talks about re-joining the club at this point in time, however the Owls are hardly flush for options as they head into their 2025/26 campaign.

The full back has just under 300 Championship appearances to his name and has won promotion more than once in his career, so will certainly be bringing an added air of experience to training as Henrik Pedersen puts his – largely young – squad through their paces in preparation for the season ahead.

Hunt had recently been training with Bradford City, following their promotion into League One, however it looks like he won’t be making the new move to Valley Parade this summer.

Wednesday are yet to make a single signing of late amid months of chaos, however are now known to be on the lookout for new arrivals following the removal of their transfer embargo this week.

