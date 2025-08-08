Sheffield Wednesday had their transfer embargo lifted on Friday evening, but that doesn’t mean they can do as they please.

The Owls were under embargo earlier this week due to money owed to both players and other clubs by way of transfer fees, however those monies have since been settled, allowing the English Football League to remove the club from their ‘Embargoes and Fee Restrictions’ page on their website.

It means that they’re no longer bound by the terms of an embargo, such as a squad size limit, and it’s also hoped that it will have cleared the way for Barry Bannan to be registered in time for this weekend’s Championship opener against Leicester City.

Wednesday are by no means in the clear, though. Their fee restriction, for twice breaching the EFL’s 30-day rule, remains in place until the end of the winter 2027 transfer window, and The Star also understands that they are still bound by a business plan set out by the Club Financial Reporting Unit. In effect it means that any dealings will have to be approved by the league, and given the current climate under Dejphon Chansiri there are likely to be financial restrictions put in place.

They were previously restricted to a wage cap of around £7k a week, and though the embargo has been lifted, similar restrictions may apply going forward. Nothing along those lines will be confirmed by the EFL at any point, with those terms kept between the CRFU and the club itself.

What has been confirmed by the league, however, is that they are working hard behind the scenes in order to help find a way out of the current mire, and they released a statement earlier in the week explaining as much.

Sheffield Wednesday’s future is uncertain

It read, “The EFL stands alongside all those associated with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club who are deeply concerned and frustrated by the ongoing and developing challenges at the Club.

“ The League wants to see a strong, stable and competitive Sheffield Wednesday, and for that to happen we are clear that the current owner needs either to fund the Club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value – ending the current uncertainty and impasse.

“We continue to pursue options available to us to resolve the current challenges, and to that end the League is currently in advanced discussions with Mr Chansiri’s legal advisors on formalising a process around divestment of his shareholding in the Club.”

Meanwhile, as part of the minutes released by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust from their meeting with the league, it was stated that, “On the business plan, the EFL noted that the CFRU’s work includes looking back at previous commitments as well as looking forwards. The EFL believes it knows where the funding has come from in the immediate past but cannot disclose the source.

“If a source of funding engages regulations (i.e. Owners’ and Directors’ test), the EFL will apply it. The EFL is aware that there have been past funding commitments that have not been met. The club is still trading at a loss despite the cost that has been recently taken out of the business.”

