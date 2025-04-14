Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack Hall, who has represented England at youth level, is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old shot-stopper, who is currently on loan at Bridlington Town, has been in and around the Owls first team on and off for a few years now, spending some time with the seniors on preseason and also travelling with the first team on a number of occasions, too.

Hall signed his first professional contract with his boyhood club back in 2021, and since then has been playing for the club’s U21s as well as having a couple of loan spells away from S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season he has impressed at both Bridlington and Bradford Park Avenue during his time away, but as he approaches his 21st birthday the decision has been made that he needs to start looking for pastures new.

Sheffield Wednesday turned down money for Jack Hall

A few years ago the Owls are believed to have received a six-figure offer for Hall from Premier League outfit, Brighton & Hove Albion, around the time of his Young Lions call-up, however that was rejected at he remained at Hillsborough. Now he’ll get the chance to join a club of his choice as a free agent.

Hall joins the list of U21s who will be moving on in the summer when their current deals expire, with Joey Phuthi, Sam Reed, Cian Flannery and Jay Buchan all now on the hunt for the next chapter in their budding careers.

The young ‘keeper has played a big role in Brid’s turnaround in fortunes of late, helping them to five wins in their last seven matches to put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone in the National League North.