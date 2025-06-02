One of Sheffield Wednesday’s departing players has already signed and sealed his next move - to familiar surroundings.

The Owls are in the grips of off-field turmoil but the football world keeps turning and after the publication of their retained and released lists last month, players are going about securing their futures elsewhere. One player already sorted is talented young goalkeeper Jack Hall, who was confirmed to be leaving the club after a long time rising through the club’s youth ranks.

The former England youth international, who signed his first professional deal with the Owls in 2021 and has spent a great deal of time training with the seniors at Middlewood Road, has signed a one-year deal with Northern Premier League Division One East side Bradford (Park Avenue) after a successful loan stint with the West Yorkshire club last season. The team operated in the same division as the likes of Stocksbridge Park Steels and Sheffield FC last term.

The move has been in no small part funded by the club’s ‘Development Fund’ initiative that sees supporters raise money that helps to sustain the club’s costs. Former Wednesday defender Mark Beevers is on the books at Bradford and told our sister paper The Yorkshire Post the club had ambitions to get promoted next season under manager Craig Elliott.

Hall’s move acts as a reunion for the 20-year-old, who spent time on loan at the Horsfall Stadium and became a fan favourite during the last campaign. He played 15 times for The Green Army, keeping four clean sheets in a run of form that pulled them to a safe midtable position. He has also spent time on loan with Bridlington Town.

Hall never played a senior game for Wednesday but has been highly regarded at the club for many years. The Star reported the keeper had been of a transfer bid from Brighton & Hove Albion some years ago, though a transfer never materialised.

