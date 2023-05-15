News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday issue vehement statement after 'repulsive' Darren Moore racism - strong action taken

Sheffield Wednesday have issued a strong statement after racist comments were made about manager, Darren Moore, last week.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 15th May 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:03 BST

Following the 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United on Friday night there were disparaging comments made about the Owls boss that were blatantly racist, and the club have moved to ban the supporter in question as they stand against racism and ‘all forms of discrimination’.

Fans across the entire fanbase, and from Sheffield United and other clubs as well, roundly criticised the post – and it was eventually taken down. The club, though, are certainly not taking the matter lightly.

All guns blazing – Predicted XI as Owls go for broke at Hillsborough
A statement from them on Monday afternoon read, “Sheffield Wednesday are appalled by a repulsive racist message directed at Darren Moore posted on a social media platform following our game against Peterborough United on Friday evening.

“We distance ourselves absolutely from this kind of abhorrent behaviour and have taken the appropriate steps by issuing an immediate ban on the individual in question from all SWFC fixtures and events... Sheffield Wednesday stand shoulder to shoulder with Darren, the football family and wider society in condemning all forms of discrimination.

“The club will offer our full support to Darren and we are working together with the authorities in ensuring this individual faces the full force of the law as a result of such a cowardly and despicable act.”

Wednesday have been clear in the past that they will not stand for discrimination in amongst their fans, and supporters will be pleased with the swift action taken in this instance.

Sheffield Wednesday have condemned racist comments towards their manager, Darren Moore. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Sheffield Wednesday have condemned racist comments towards their manager, Darren Moore. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
