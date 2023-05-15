Sheffield Wednesday need goals, goals, goals on Thursday evening to stand any chance of making it to Wembley in the League One play-offs.

To say that the Owls have a mountain to climb at Hillsborough would be an understatement, and they’re going to need to hit the ground running at S6 as they look to claw back the 4-0 deficit that Friday’s collapse left them with.

Darren Moore was angry with the way his side threw the game away in the second half at the Weston Homes Stadium a few days ago, and their hopes of promotion will be hanging by the thinnest of threads when Peterborough United come to town this week.

Wednesday do have many key players back from injury - not that it helped them too much in the first leg - but there’ll be a temptation to get as many goals on the pitch as possible in what is likely to be their final game of the 2022/23 campaign.

This selection gets eight of the Owls’ highest league goalscorers on the pitch at the same time, the other two being the injured George Byers and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - who could have a role to play from the bench.

Cameron Dawson - GK Yes the first goal in the first leg was an error from the Wednesday goalkeeper, but he also made two fantastic saves in the second half to keep the score down - and it'd be a shock to see him swapped out for this game.

Liam Palmer - LCB Palmer's been almost ever-present this season, winning a whole host of awards, and you'd expect him to start in what could be the final game. Not a good day at the office last week, but that was the same for everyone. There's an argument to start him at RWB too.

Michael Ihiekwe - CB It really didn't work for him at LCB on Friday, but he should be a lot more suited to the central role - and he offers a threat at set pieces. Probably should've scored last week.

Dominic Iorfa - RCB As the only member of Wednesday's backline with real pace, Iorfa almost has to start for this one. Peterborough's wingers are rapid, and at least he has the ability to counter that with his own speed.