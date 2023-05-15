All guns blazing: Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI as Owls go for broke at Hillsborough - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday need goals, goals, goals on Thursday evening to stand any chance of making it to Wembley in the League One play-offs.
To say that the Owls have a mountain to climb at Hillsborough would be an understatement, and they’re going to need to hit the ground running at S6 as they look to claw back the 4-0 deficit that Friday’s collapse left them with.
Darren Moore was angry with the way his side threw the game away in the second half at the Weston Homes Stadium a few days ago, and their hopes of promotion will be hanging by the thinnest of threads when Peterborough United come to town this week.
Wednesday do have many key players back from injury - not that it helped them too much in the first leg - but there’ll be a temptation to get as many goals on the pitch as possible in what is likely to be their final game of the 2022/23 campaign.
This selection gets eight of the Owls’ highest league goalscorers on the pitch at the same time, the other two being the injured George Byers and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - who could have a role to play from the bench.
