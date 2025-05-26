The summer is upon us and with it arrives the usual carousel of conversation around Sheffield Wednesday and their transfer activity.

The Owls have already signalled changes, with the released and retained lists of both the senior and academy ranks having been published in the last weeks. It means there will be business done at the top end, in terms of attempts to strengthen the first team, and also in the more junior sides.

Fresh recruitment ideas have been floated at Middlewood Road when it comes to younger players, with first team boss Danny Röhl having said as much when discussing the ideas of new academy chief Jonathan Pepper.

With that in mind, Wednesday-supporting analyst @TWFootball1867 has picked out some of the brightest younger players from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland that the Owls could find value in. Championship clubs have enjoyed a great deal of success taking youngsters from over the Irish sea in recent years and in Killian Barrett and Gabriel Otegbayo, the club already have two encouraging prospects in the door.

Here are 13 gettable young prospects TW has picked out from the island of Ireland - some of whom are already being looked at by EFL clubs.

Vinnie Leonard – Dundalk - CB - 17

The Republic of Ireland youth international has broken into the Dundalk team after a strong pre-season representing his country at U17 level. Attracting interest across the UK, Leonard will find his way across the Irish sea before long. He is averaging 60 passes per game from centre-half this season and boasts solid defensive metrics. Wednesday could beat the competition with an early move.

Daithí McCallion - Ballymena United - CB - 20

McCallion has made over 30 appearances in the Northern Irish Premier League last season. Averaging a progressive run per game, McCallion is showing potential as a ball-carrying centre-half. His reading of the game is backed up by his impressive 7 interceptions per 90.

Zach Nolan - Bray Wanderers - LB - 19

The teenage left back meets a data profile based on promotion-winning Sunderland full-back Trai Hume. He’s strong in the tackle, with defensive duels won above 71%, high interceptions and attacking contribution. Rumour has it that Nolan is available after rejecting a contract as the League of Ireland finished at the turn of the year and is looking for a club in England. A small compensation fee would be needed as Bray offered the youngster a new contract. Should Wednesday take a look?

Cathal O'Sullivan - Cork City - FWD - 17

The left-footed wonderkid has just been selected for the Republic of Ireland U21s and has caught the eye over the past two seasons at Cork. Making his debut last season at the tender age of just 16, the teenager went on to score seven goals in his breakthrough campaign. He has started this season well for Cork, netting four assists since the league started in February. Rumours that Crystal Palace are eyeing up a move.

Gareth McElroy - Sligo Rovers - CB - 17

The 17 year old centre-back has started 12 out of 14 games this season for Sligo, who started the Irish Premiership in February. He leads the blocks-per-game list in the League of Ireland with over two per 90 and has the most clearances per 90 with eight. The youngster has an appetite for defending, whilst his 39 passes per game show he is confident on the ball. The Good Friday Agreement means that players have to be 18 before making the move from the Republic of Ireland to the UK; but a pre-contract agreement can be made before.

Kaylem Harnett - Wexford - Several positions - 18

The recently turned 18-year-old made his debut three seasons ago at the age of just 15 in the Irish First Division. The youngster has racked up a lot of experience in that time, playing as a utility man in a variety of positions; as a striker, right-back, winger and as a central midfielder. Harnett has started every game so far this season and in making 40 successful passes per game, two progressive runs, three dribbles and three interceptions per 90, the teenager is surely ready for a step up. Now old enough for a move under the Good Friday Agreement, could he be one the Owls take a look at?

Christopher Atherton - Glenavon - RM - 16

The 16-year-old Northern Irish youngster clocked up 1,700 minutes across 23 games last year in the Northern Irish Premiership, balancing playing with his school work. Not 17 until later in the year, the tricky winger netted two goals and four assists last season (the NI league runs August to May). With five dribbles per game, of which more than half are successful, the youngster will soon be attracting attention. No such Good Friday Agreement is required in NI.

Gideon Tetteh - Athlone Town - Winger - 19

The League of Ireland teenage winger is full of tricks, averaging eight dribbles per game, one of the highest in Irish football. The more impressive thing? Over half are successful. With four recoveries a game, the Ghanaian is not shy of hard work against the ball, either. With four progressive runs per game and an xG higher than his goals output, Tetteh shows a player in data that has the potential to kick on with some coaching. A rough diamond, there’s certainly a great deal of potential there.

James Douglas - Glentoran - CM - 19

The tall youngster made 29 appearances last year in the Northern Irish Premier League. Showing an eye for a tackle, he makes eight defensive duels per game, while four interceptions and eight recoveries per game show the youngster has an eye for breaking down play from the middle of the park. Showing maturity beyond his years.

Victor Ozhianvuna - Shamrock Rovers - WB - 16

The recently turned 16-year-old is breaking through In the Irish Premier Division this season, making 10 appearances from the bench. The output in the cameos is impressive, and the tape backs it up. Confident on both feet, the quick, wide player averages four progressive runs per 90 and four dribbles at an impressive 70% accuracy. The teenager will soon break into a starring role, and will no doubt gain attention across the Irish Sea.

Sean Keogh - Dundalk - LB - 19

The teenage left-back is another who meets the Trai Hume profile: strong in the tackle with eight defensive duels per game, 5.5 interceptions and 12 recoveries. With four progressive runs per 90, four dribbles and three crosses per game, he has an attacking threat too. The tape is easy on the eye. Capped by the Republic of Ireland at youth level, he is another who will surely make the trip across the sea soon.

Owen Elding - Sligo Rovers - FWD - 19

The Sligo teenager has been linked on some corners of the internet with a move to Sheffield Wednesday. It is no surprise, with seven goals and an assist to his name already, including a thunderbolt this past weekend - it’s worth checking out. His xG shows his goal return should be higher, so with a bit of coaching he should be able to kick on further. A moneyball move with high potential.