Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, took to social media after Sheffield United’s defeat at Wembley.

The Blades were beaten by Sunderland on Saturday afternoon despite taking an early lead in the capital, with Tyrese Campbell’s opener being cancelled out by strikes from Eliezer Mayenda and Tom Watson. It means that United will remain in the Championship next season with the Owls, with two more Steel City derbies now on the horizon.

Bannan is out of contract this summer but is expected to remain with the Wednesday after positive contract talks in recent weeks, and he’ll be desperate to try and get revenge in 2025/26 after Chris Wilder’s side did the double in the season just gone.

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post the modern-day Hillsborough legend showed himself on holiday with the game on, saying, “Oh, that’d a shame! What a Saturday.” It was also accompanied by a handful of laughing face emojis.

Bannan has had a turbulent, but largely in jest, relationship with the fanbase from the other side of the city, and while Wednesdayites will love his post today it will no doubt make a return to social media later this year should the Blades come out on top in their next meeting. Such is the rivalry, and the Owls skipper will know that.

Wednesdayites will get to see their schedule for the season on fixture release day on June 26th, with the second tier of English football set to get underway two months later, and there will definitely be two dates that they’ll be on the lookout for as soon as they’re announced.

