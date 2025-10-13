Skipper, clean sheet, setback – A Sheffield Wednesday international wrap-up
There was a heavy win at senior level for Yan Valery has he set up the first goal for Tunisia in their World Cup Qualifier against São Tomé and Príncipe, a game which will prove to be useful preparation for the tournament next year as well as the upcoming African Cup of Nations.
Things didn’t go so well for Bailey Cadamarteri, though, as Jamaica fell to a 2-0 defeat in Curacao that saw them lose control of top spot in Group B of their own WCQs. The young Owl played just over an hour before being replaced, but even with the changes Steve McClaren’s side couldn’t find a way back into the game. They’ll be hoping for better when they face Bermuda next.
Elsewhere, Harry Amass turned out for England’s U19s as they picked up a comfortable 4-1 win over Belgium in Marbella, with the Manchester United loanee playing 67 minutes before Liverpool’s Trey Nyoni entered the field in his place. He’ll be hoping Will Antwi starts him again tomorrow morning when the Young Lions take on Wales.
And that game could see him face Owls teammate, Logan Stretch, who got a start and a clean sheet for Wales U19s over the weekend, being chosen between the sticks for Craig Knight’s side as they went on to beat the Netherlands 2-0.
Lastly, sticking with the Welsh national team, young Owls striker, Will Grainger, was handed the captain’s armband for the Cymru U18s as they look on Ukraine on Saturday, however was unable to help them come back from behind after the Ukrainians took an early lead.
All five are expected to be back in action in the coming days before returning to Middlewood Road later in the week, and Henrik Pedersen will be hoping that all of them return injury-free after what has been a tough season on the injury front so far.