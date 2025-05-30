No football for a while yet at Sheffield Wednesday, then, as the summer rolls on. But you can still catch a glimpse of Owls players in action - in the next fortnight.

Five Wednesday players have been called up to the forthcoming round of international matches. Here’s a whistle-stop run-through of when they’ll play and who.

Yan Valery - Tunisia

A strong debut campaign at Hillsborough under the belt, Valery is back in the international fold hoping to make his ninth appearance for Tunisia - his first in 15 months. Injury and fatigue has cost him more opportunities since then but with a month’s rest and three friendlies in eight days, he’s likely to feature.

Mon 2 - Burkina Faso (H) - 6:30pm

Fri 6 - Morocco (A) - 9pm

Tue 10 - Zambia (A) - 8pm

Sean Fusire - Zimbabwe

They were the words of Danny Röhl, who has liked what he's seen from Fusire since bumping him up - somewhat surprisingly - from the U21s. He could potentially feature again this week against Werder Bremen. | Sheffield Wednesday FC

Freshly registered to Zimbabwe and selected for the very first time, Owls hotshot Fusire will be keen to get his senior international career underway with some strong performances. He enjoyed a loan stint with Carlisle that saw personal gain and is another young player who will hope to progress in Wednesday’s own ranks next time out. He stands to make his debut in back-to-back friendlies in Morocco.

Fri 6 - Burkina Faso

Tue 10 - Niger

Gabriel Otegbayo and Killian Barrett - Republic of Ireland u21

Otegbayo made strides this season, making 15 senior appearances in a strong rookie campaign in which he earned big plaudits from Owls boss Danny Röhl. He made his Republic of Ireland under-21 debut in the last round of matches but will likely add to his international experience in two friendly matches set to be played in Sweden.

Goalkeeper Barrett, who spent time on loan in the National League with Solihull Moors and Rochdale to good effect and has a growing reputation - the the extent he has now been called up for his maiden international meet-up. Four keepers have been selected but he may well get his bow.

Friday 6 - Croatia U21 (A) - 4pm

Tue 10 - Qatar U23 (N) - 5pm

Pierce Charles - Northern Ireland

The young Owls goalkeeper looks likely to take the number one spot for Wednesday next season and will hope to continue the momentum he picked up in the final weeks of the regular campaign on duty with Northern Ireland. Charles has become something of a mainstay in the senior side over the last 12 months and has impressed enough to start their last six outings.

They’ll enjoy two summer friendlies as Michael O’Neill seeks to keep up the form shown in their Nations League efforts. Shea Charles, a Wednesday loanee now departed from S6 in all but technicality, will also feature.

Sat 7 - Denmark (A) - 6pm

Tue 10 - Iceland (H) - 7:45pm

