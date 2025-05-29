Versatile Sheffield Wednesday man, Callum Paterson, is attracting interest from other English Football League clubs as his contract nears an end.

The 30-year-old, who has played almost 200 games for the Owls during his spell at Hillsborough, has been offered a new contract to stay at the club beyond this summer, however at this point in time nothing has been agreed.

Now, with Wednesday yet to wrap up a deal to keep him, The Star understands that a host of clubs across the Championship and League One are looking into tempting him away from Middlewood Road as a free agent.

Callum Paterson is out of contract this summer

As of next month other clubs in England are able to open up talks with the former Cardiff City man if they want to bring him on board for next season, and it’s understood that he’s not going to be short of options if an agreement isn’t found with the Owls.

‘Pato’ had a very productive season in 2024/25, getting 10 goals and assists despite only being given 18 starts by Danny Röhl, and he’s now only four contributions away from a half century in Wednesday colours.

The Scot was one of three players who have been offered new contracts to remain in South Yorkshire, alongside Barry Bannan and Akin Famewo, but at this point only the club captain is believed to be close to signing on.

Paterson has made no secret of his wish to remain a Wednesday player beyond the end of this season, but if other clubs come knocking then the Owls may have some work to do when it comes to their negotiations.

