Sheffield Wednesday have reignited their interest in highly-rated Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth as their summer plans begin to take shape, The Star understands.

The London-born Danish youth international was a January target for the Owls, who ultimately lost out to Austrian outfit Sturm Graz - his planned season-long loan with Motherwell was cut short by the Gunners as they sought to offer the striker a different experience. It is understood that Wednesday had at one stage had confidence they would claim the January signing of Biereth.

A very successful stint in Austria only appears to have strengthened the Owls’ interest in the Arsenal prospect, who scored nine times and claimed four assists in his 22 appearances for Sturm Graz. A run of three goals in four matches in the Europa Conference League proved a highlight alongside their post-season run to the Austrian Bundesliga Championship. Biereth also won the Austrian Cup in his time there.

Biereth started every game for the Austrian side and with the prospect of Champions League football to contend with, it is understood they will once again seek to bring him back on loan for next season in competition with Wednesday and a host of other clubs in the UK and in Europe.

Should their interest prove strong enough, it will be up to Wednesday to convince Arsenal that a season in the Championship with Danny Röhl is the way forward for a player who is highly thought of at The Emirates. Biereth, who signed for Arsenal from Fulham in 2021 and whose current contract is believed to run out next summer, could see his time with the Gunners extended.

His time in Austria has certainly caught eyes and the race for Biereth’s signature is expected to be hotly contested.

