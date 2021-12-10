Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore provided an update on the players ahead of tomorrow’s trip to struggling Crewe Alexandra, which will come too soon for them.

Ciaran Brennan, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Josh Windass are back in contention, however, having missed Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against in-form Portsmouth.

On Adeniran and Hutchinson, who have been missing for four and nine weeks respectively, Moore said: “They are really close. We just want them to just get some more time because we are coming into a busy period with a batch of games coming in through the Christmas period.

The key Owls quartet of Dennis Adeniran, Chey Dunkley, Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa are all making good progress in their rehabilitation from injuries. Photo: Steve Ellis.

"My aim is not to lose anybody but to add bodies. They are doing really, really well and each day they are nearing to getting back.”

Former Everton midfielder Adeniran is nursing a muscle injury, while an Achilles issue has kept Hutchinson out of action.

Discussing Dunkley, who had impressed at the heart of defence before picking up a muscle injury prior to the Pompey clash, Moore said: “Chey’s back in training. We are just building him back up now and monitoring how he goes.

"Tomorrow will maybe come a bit too soon for him.”

Lee Gregory is ‘perfectly fine’, Moore added, and was substituted against Portsmouth with a calf strain as a ‘precaution’.

Dominic Iorfa has not played since the 1-1 draw at home to Lincoln City on 23 October owing to a hip injury.

The 26-year-old, who represented England at Under-21 level, required surgery and is not expected to return before the New Year.

Moore said of him: “He’s doing really, really well, excellent in terms of his progress.

"Things are too soon for him at the moment but he’s making some wonderful strides. We are really pleased in terms of how his progress is coming on.”

The Owls chief was reluctant to put an exact timescale on Iorfa’s return, having previously said he did not expect him to be back this year.