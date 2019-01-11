Sheffield Wednesday: Injury update on Fernando Forestieri, Lucas Joao and Josh Onomah

Sheffield Wednesday pair Fernando Forestieri and Lucas Joao are expected to return to training next week as they recover from injury, according to caretaker manager Steve Agnew.

Both forwards have been on the sidelines over the festive period but should be set for a return to first team training sessions after this weekend’s league match against Hull City.

Lucas Joao

Despite being doubts for the trip to the KCOM Stadium, Barry Bannan will be available for selection for Wednesday’s match tomorrow and Sam Hutchinson will face a late fitness test today.

Meanwhile Owls loanee Josh Onomah has returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur as he is assessed for a hamstring complaint but is still four weeks away from a return to action.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference Agnew said: “Joao is getting closer. He could be back in and around training in the early part of next week.

“Forestieri should be back in training next week and Sam and Barry should be fine.

“The other one is Josh Onomah who has had a hamstring, he’s back with Tottenham at the minute and he’s had treatment and he’s having scans.

“I think from what I’ve heard is that he’ll be about a month away.

“I think the early part of his rehab will be down there because they wanted to assess him but once he starts moving around the training ground then he will be up with us within the next couple of weeks.”

Agnew, who will take charge of his first Championship match tomorrow after last weekend’s 0-0 FA Cup third round draw against Luton Town, said he is looking forward to having as many attacking players at his disposal as possible.

“The more options that you’ve got at the top end of the pitch then the more chances that are created and the more goals are scored.

“I think Lucas has scored eight goals this season so he’s one of the top goalscorers, and you do miss tha.

“The quicker they are all back fit the better.”