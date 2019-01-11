Sheffield Wednesday handed Barry Bannan boost while Sam Hutchinson could feature against Hull

Barry Bannan will be available for Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Hull City in the Championship tomorrow.

The Owls midfielder was a doubt ahead of the match after picking up a knock late in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Luton Town at Hillsborough.

Barry Bannan

But, speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to the KCOM Stadium tomorrow, caretaker manager Steve Agnew confirmed the 29-year-old has returned to training this week.

He said: “Barry is fine, he took a whack at the end of the game and I think initially with shock and the nerve he thought it was his knee but he’s fine and he’s trained all week.

“He’s looked sharp really so he’s fit and available.”

Wednesday will also wait on a late assessment of Sam Hutchinson, who picked up a groin injury in the FA Cup third round tie.

The midfielder has returned for parts of training during the week after being substituted early in the first half of the match against Luton.

Agnew said: “Sam had concerns about his groin, so he’s done little bits of training so we will go out this morning and see how he is.”

Hutchinson made a return to the first team over the Christmas period after falling out of favour with previous manager Jos Luhukay.