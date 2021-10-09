Sheffield Wednesday injury update and what the Owls expect from Bolton Wanderers

The Owls take on The Trotters at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as they seek to build on their Papa John’s Trophy win over Mansfield Town in midweek, and will be eager to pick up three League One points again following the disappointing defeat to Oxford United last weekend.

Wednesday have had a few niggling injuries of late, with the likes of Sam Hutchinson and George Byers among those that have missed out, but the club have now been given almost a clean bill of health as they prepare to return to league action.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Wednesday manager said, “It’s all good, all the boys are fine and well… We’ve just had a training session now, so they’re all fine and well for the game.”

Moore also confirmed that Hutchinson came through training fine, and that - as with all of the others - they’ll be assessed the morning of the game.

With Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass, however, the Owls boss wouldn’t give any dates of when they could be back in action, just saying that they are ‘progressing well’.

So while Luongo and Windass will be missing, everyone else – seemingly including Byers – are in contention for the tie, and Moore knows that they’re going to have to turn in a performance if they’re going to get back to winning ways.

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson could return. (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Speaking of their next opponents, he said, “They’re playing free-flowing football, they’re committed and in the ascendency. They’ve started the season quite strongly, and they’re playing some good football. Their confidence is high, and why shouldn’t it be?

“I expect that again from them, I expect it to be an open game where they’ll come with their style and system, and come play against us.”

Wednesday face Bolton at 3pm this afternoon, and could potentially move as high as seventh – leapfrogging their opponents on the way – if they manage to pick up a positive result at Hillsborough.