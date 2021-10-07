One in, one out at Sheffield Wednesday as Owls man leaves for Huddersfield Town

It was reported this week that the Owls were bringing former Doncaster Rovers Head of Sports Science, Rob Lee, into the club to bolster Darren Moore’s technical team, but it looks as though there’s a one in/one out situation at Middlewood Road.

The Star understands that Dopson, who joined Wednesday from Barnsley last year, is all set to make the move across to West Yorkshire, with Huddersfield Town offering him the opportunity to come on board at The John Smith’s Stadium – a move that opened up a door for Moore and Lee to reunite at Hillsborough.

Moore has brought a whole host of new faces in at Middlewood Road since his arrival, including his assistant, Jamie Smith, first team coach, Simon Ireland, and goalkeeper coach, Adriano Basso, and Lee is another example of Dejphon Chansiri backing the Owls boss to build his own team around him at Hillsborough.

At this point in time neither Lee’s arrival nor Dopson’s impending exit have been officially announced, however both are thought to be very much in the works at this point in time – especially after Rovers’ Richie Wellens confirmed the Owls’ offer to his old Head of Sports Science.

Wednesday are currently in a rebuilding phase at the club under Moore after a difficult few years at the club, and the Owls boss has certainly brought a refreshed sense of stability to S6 with the work that he’s done off the field since his arrival in Sheffield.