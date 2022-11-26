Sheffield Wednesday announce player departure – he’s straight into the XI

Darren Moore said recently that there was a plan to get the 20-year-old out on loan in search of regular game time elsewhere, and it looks like he’ll be getting that as he goes straight into the XI.

Wednesday announced his loan departure on Saturday afternoon, saying, “Owls goalkeeper Luke Jackson has joined Matlock Town on a one-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old has returned to fitness and been a regular in between the sticks for our Under-21s this season.

Jackson, who joined Wednesday in 2018, is eligible to feature today as Matlock travel to Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier League, Premier Division.

Meanwhile, Matlock confirmed his debut on their official Twitter account, saying, “Due to illness James Pollard is unavailable for today’s game. Coming in between the sticks is Luke Jackson of SWFC whom has joined us on loan. We thank SWFC for their help on short notice.”