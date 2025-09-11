Latest on Pierce Charles, Di'Shon Bernard and Nathaniel Chalobah in Sheffield Wednesday injury round-up
The young centre-half hobbled out of the Carabao Cup success against Leeds United with a dead leg and sat out of a defeat to Stoke City that took them into the international break. Players were given a few days off to recuperate both body and mind before returning to training last week.
And manager Henrik Pedersen described that time off as important for Otegbayo, who has been thrown into a more integral role in the Owls set-up and was of the few outfield players to feature in both league and cup action. “Gab is totally fresh again and it was good for him to have a rest, for his head and for his body,” Pedersen told The Star. “He has trained really well this week, which was good to see.”
Other injury concerns in the rest of the squad are not close to easing. Nathaniel Chalobah hobbled out of the opening day defeat at Leicester City and is approaching a return to the training ground but surgery on Pierce Charles’ shoulder looks set to keep him out of action for the foreseeable, while Di’Shon Bernard is not expected back anytime before the next international break next month. Youngster Gui Siqueira has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.
Pedersen said: “For Nate, it’s going good forwards and we hope in the next two or three weeks we can hopefully see him again on the training pitch. For Dish, he is working fantastically but to say exactly when, we need more weeks to see when he will come back on the training pitch, but he is working really good.
“Pierce is coming. He starts slowly with treatment. We are looking forward to all of them coming back and helping all the other boys in the next step.”