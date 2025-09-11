Sheffield Wednesday look set to welcome the return of defender Gabriel Otegbayo for this weekend’s home clash with Bristol City - but the wait goes on for a handful of their other players.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young centre-half hobbled out of the Carabao Cup success against Leeds United with a dead leg and sat out of a defeat to Stoke City that took them into the international break. Players were given a few days off to recuperate both body and mind before returning to training last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And manager Henrik Pedersen described that time off as important for Otegbayo, who has been thrown into a more integral role in the Owls set-up and was of the few outfield players to feature in both league and cup action. “Gab is totally fresh again and it was good for him to have a rest, for his head and for his body,” Pedersen told The Star. “He has trained really well this week, which was good to see.”

Otegbayo is another who, given the circumstances, may be asked to play back-to-back games. He's the most experienced of the young defenders, but all minutes are a bonus for him. | Steve Ellis

Other injury concerns in the rest of the squad are not close to easing. Nathaniel Chalobah hobbled out of the opening day defeat at Leicester City and is approaching a return to the training ground but surgery on Pierce Charles’ shoulder looks set to keep him out of action for the foreseeable, while Di’Shon Bernard is not expected back anytime before the next international break next month. Youngster Gui Siqueira has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Pedersen said: “For Nate, it’s going good forwards and we hope in the next two or three weeks we can hopefully see him again on the training pitch. For Dish, he is working fantastically but to say exactly when, we need more weeks to see when he will come back on the training pitch, but he is working really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pierce is coming. He starts slowly with treatment. We are looking forward to all of them coming back and helping all the other boys in the next step.”