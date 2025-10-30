Dominic Iorfa trained separately during the open training session Sheffield Wednesday hosted at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has played down any fears he could be unavailable for Saturday’s Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

The towering centre-back was spotted training separately and away from the main group at the open training session the Owls hosted at Hillsborough on Wednesday.

Iorfa, who made his 200th appearance for the Owls in last weekend’s slender defeat to Oxford United, was put through his paces by first-team sports scientist Chris Brealey, sparking fears Wednesday may have encountered another defensive injury concern.

However, the defender has revealed he was training alone after being on the receiving end of a challenge against Oxford, and he did not want to risk encountering any further contact.

Iorfa told The Star: “Everything’s fine, I just picked up a challenge at the weekend - a gash on my ankle. It is nothing to worry about, but I just kept aside because I didn’t want to go into contact today.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) I’ll be back in normal training.”

Iorfa looking forward to Wednesday’s future

Spending almost seven years at Hillsborough, Iorfa has experienced several highs and lows during his Owls career, but nothing, in terms of the lows, will have compared to what has happened over the last few months.

Although the club has entered administration for the first time in its history and has had 12 points deducted, Iorfa believes everyone associated with the Owls can now look forward with a degree of positivity.

“There is a lot that has gone on,” Iorfa added, reflecting on the events of the past week. “It’s crazy that it’s only been a week, to be fair.

“It’s really good that we have got a positive feeling back around the club, and that is the main thing. Everyone’s happy and hopefully there is now light at the end of the tunnel and we can move on from here.”