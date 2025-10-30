Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles is edging closer towards a return from injury.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles has confirmed he could be back in action before the end of November.

The Northern Ireland international, who was awarded the No.1 shirt at Hillsborough ahead of the start of this season, has been sidelined since August because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

As a result, Wednesday were forced to draft in Ethan Horvath on loan from Cardiff City to deputise between the posts, signing him on a deal until January. The Owls also had to bring in Bristol City shot-stopper Joe Lumley on an emergency loan deal last week after Horvath was sent-off in the recent 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

However, Charles, who is back in training, is optimistic his time on the sidelines is coming to an end, confirming during an appearance at the Owls Megastore on Wednesday afternoon that he could be back before the end of next month if he does not encounter any further setbacks.

Charles opens up on his recovery

He told The Star: "I have been back on the pitch for a few weeks now, so for me, it is just about getting back fit and making sure everything's alright before I get back fully. It is going well.

"I am hoping to be back at the end of November or the start of December, but you have got to play it by ear; I might have a few setbacks, you just never know with an injury. You have just got to make sure it's right."

The shot-stopper, 20, generated a loud cheer around 20 minutes into the start of the Owls’ open training session at Hillsborough on Wednesday morning, putting in an unexpected appearance. He did some individual work with goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan before signing no shortage of autographs in front of the South Stand.

Reflecting on how the supporters have come flooding back to S6 since the club went into administration last week, Charles added: "It is unbelievable. It helps us on the pitch more than anyone thinks.

“When everyone is showing up with positive vibes and seeing this [inside the Megastore], it is so positive. I am so happy for us as players and for the club in general."