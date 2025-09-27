Sheffield Wednesday had two players back on the grass at Middlewood Road ahead of their game against Queens Park Rangers.

Both Nathaniel Chalobah and Reece Johnson have been sidelined of late due to injuries they picked up whilst playing for the Owls, with the former having not played since scoring on the opening day against Leicester City. Johnson’s time out hasn’t been anywhere near as long, but with such a threadbare squad it’s very much all hands on deck at Hillsborough.

Chalobah was spotted back on the grass in a training gallery posted by the club ahead of QPR’s visit, and now the club have confirmed that Johnson was also able to return. However it’s probably unlikely that either of them will be available to take part this afternoon. Having them back in the mix, however, will certainly be welcomed.

Sheffield Wednesday duo back in training

“Henrik Perdersen reported no fresh injury concerns in his pre-match media briefing,” the club explained. “Olaf Kobacki will miss out with a groin strain while longer-term absentees Di’Shon Bernard (knee), Pierce Charles (shoulder) and Gui Siqueira (Achilles) stay on the sidelines... Nathaniel Chalobah is back on the grass having recovered from a hamstring injury and so too Reece Johnson after sustaining a cut to the foot in our Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby.

Meanwhile, regarding QPR, they said, “Goalkeeper Joe Walsh is sidelined with a broken wrist, paving the way for Paul Nardi to take the gloves at Hillsborough. Defender Ziyad Larkeche is a long-term absentee, while widemen Ilias Chair and Kwame Poku will both miss out.”

Wednesday and the Hoops lock horns at 3pm this afternoon, with victory possibly taking the Owls up to 15th if other results happen to go heir way as well.

