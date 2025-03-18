Sheffield Wednesday injury confirmed but attacker could be back 'next week'

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, is dealing with an injury - but doesn’t look to be set to face too long on the sidelines.

The 19-year-old has had a difficult couple of months after picking up a knock in January that saw him miss nine matches for loan club, Lincoln City, however they were handed a boost early this month when he made his comeback in the 4-1 win over Crawley Town.

Cadamarteri has gone on to miss the two games that followed, though, against Birmingham City and Bristol Rovers, with his manager, Michael Skubala confirming that he’s not available for selection at this point in time. He could, however, return this Saturday when Exeter City come to town.

“Bailey’s feeling his groin a little bit,” Skubala told the club. “So we’ll see how that is. He might be back next week. There are a few injuries going on."

‘Cadz’ has scored eight goals for the Imps so far this season and up until recently was the club’s top scorer, however he has now been replaced by Jovon Makama after his hattrick against Rovers saw him take his tally to 11 for 2024/25. The young Wednesday forward will be hoping to get back as soon as possible in order to restart his mission to finish as with the club’s golden boot during his year on loan.

What Danny Röhl has said on Bailey Cadamarteri

Speaking about the young striker recently, the Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, said, “For Bailey the most important thing was that he got game time at a good level, he has scored goals and now it is about finding the rhythm back...

He should have a good end to the season and then when he is back we will sit together and make the next decision together, what might be the right step. The preseason is always a good opportunity to bring these players back. We have some really exciting players back in the summer, the young boys, you have Gab (Otegbayo), Sean (Fusire), Bailey, Charlie (McNeill). It is a good group and they make a huge step forward. This is good to see for us.”

Meanwhile, there was more disappointment for Cadamarteri’s Owls teammate, Sean Fusire, who was once again left out of Mark Hughes’ squad as they were beaten by AFC Wimbledon at the weekend, making it six games in a row that he’s not even made the bench for the Cumbrians.

Wednesday have a number of players out on loan at the moment, with Mackenzie Maltby and Sam Reed in particular having a good time of things of late as they help spearhead Scarborough Athletic’s climb up the National League North table and well clear of the relegation zone. They both got another 90 minutes under their belts in the 1-0 win over Hereford at the weekend.

Rio Shipston was another who completed the full game for his loan club, helping Cork City to a 1-1 away draw at Shelbourne, and he’ll be hoping to keep up his strong start when they return to action against Drogheda United later this month.