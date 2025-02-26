Injury to Bailey Cadamarteri has provided his latest test on loan at Lincoln City - with talks around the next steps of Sheffield Wednesday future to come in due course.

The Owls youngster is spending time with the League One side having made the switch in the summer following an impressive breakthrough campaign at S6 in which he gained England youth recognition. Eight goals have followed for the Sincil Bank outfit, but he has been sidelined since the start of the year with an adductor injury sustained in training.

The Star reported earlier this month that Cadamarteri had been undertaking much of his rehabilitation at Middlewood Road but had since returned for duty with Lincoln, though there may well be a further wait for a step back into match action.

Speaking to The Star, Owls boss Danny Röhl maintained the club had been keeping a close eye on the starlet’s progress and return from injury and that assistant coach Neil Thompson - a coach of Cadamarteri’s during his time coming through the youth ranks - had been tasked with assisting those out on loan, Sean Fusire at Carlisle United among them.

“He was here, I spoke with him and in general Neil took the loan players,” Röhl said. “He spoke with Sean (Fusire) and we are still in contact, Neil watches games and he comes back with feedback which is very helpful. For Bailey the most important thing was that he got game time at a good level, he has scored goals and now it is about finding the rhythm back.”

With the final weeks of the current campaign coming into view, there will be a focus on how Cadamarteri can recover and finish up with the Imps - and then whether he can force himself into Wednesday’s plans at a senior level next season. Röhl told The Star discussions will be had over the summer with young players as to plans for the next steps of their development - current squad members Gabriel Otegbayo and Charlie McNeill included.

Röhl said: “He (Cadamarteri) should have a good end to the season and then when he is back we will sit together and make the next decision together, what might be the right step. The pre-season is always a good opportunity to bring these players back. We have some really exciting players back in the summer, the young boys, you have Gab, Sean, Bailey, Charlie. It is a good group and they make a huge step forward. This is good to see for us.”