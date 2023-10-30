News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Watch Michael Smith silence Rotherham fans with Wednesday brace

Sheffield Wednesday incredible attendance vs Southampton, Huddersfield and Championship rivals

Sheffield Wednesday fans haven’t had an easy time of it recently, but the Owls following remains one of the strongest in the league.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:21 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 17:30 GMT

The many thousands of Sheffield Wednesday supporters who had been turning up for every painful Championship match this season were rewarded at the weekend as the team secured its first win of the campaign.

A Michael Smith brace meant a much-needed first victory on the board for the Owls, taking the club's points tally up to six this term with still much hard work to be done. There's still a long way to go this season and, even with ongoing off-the-pitch frustrations for Sheffield Wednesday fans, the side can count on Hillsborough boasting huge attendances for every home fixture. The Star looks at how the Sheffield Wednesday gate compares with other Championship sides with data from Transfermarkt.

Average attendance at New York Stadium - 10,745

1. 24th - Rotherham

Average attendance at New York Stadium - 10,745 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance at Ewood Park - 14,888

2. 23rd - Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance at Ewood Park - 14,888 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance at The Den - 15,545

3. 22nd - Millwall

Average attendance at The Den - 15,545 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance at Loftus Road - 15,932

4. 21st - QPR

Average attendance at Loftus Road - 15,932 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HillsboroughThe Championship