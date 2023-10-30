The many thousands of Sheffield Wednesday supporters who had been turning up for every painful Championship match this season were rewarded at the weekend as the team secured its first win of the campaign.

A Michael Smith brace meant a much-needed first victory on the board for the Owls, taking the club's points tally up to six this term with still much hard work to be done. There's still a long way to go this season and, even with ongoing off-the-pitch frustrations for Sheffield Wednesday fans, the side can count on Hillsborough boasting huge attendances for every home fixture. The Star looks at how the Sheffield Wednesday gate compares with other Championship sides with data from Transfermarkt.