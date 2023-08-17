Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be in talks regarding a possible move for former Watford and Middlesbrough striker, Uche Ikpeazu.

The experienced 28-year-old has played 64 games at Championship level during his career, getting 16 goals and assists, and is thought to be keen on making a return to English football after a spell in Turkey with Konyaspor.

Wednesday remain in the market for new players as Xisco looks to bolster his ranks for their first season back in the second tier, and The Star is led to believe that – after he became a free agent – they are in discussions over a potential move to Hillsborough.

Ikpeazu, who really made a name for himself at Cambridge United a few years ago, is a bustling centre forward who spent the latter half of the 2021/22 season out on loan with Cardiff City before moving to the Super Lig last August.

Things didn’t quite go to plan in Turkey though, and it’s understood that he has managed to terminate his contract due to a lengthy spell in which his wages were unpaid, leaving him free to find a new club of his choice.

Luke Dowling, a new arrival in the recruitment setup at Hillsborough, knows Ikpeazu from their time together at Watford a few years ago, and that prior relationship may work in the Owls’ favour should they wish to pursue a move for his signature.

Wednesday have so far signed 10 new players this summer, nine since Xisco’s arrival, and have two weeks left until the transfer window slams shut.