Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a gut punch late defeat to Hull City on Saturday, a defeat that prompted boss Danny Röhl to admit their slim chances of play-off qualification were over.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Hughes was the man whose thunderous header ended them in the 94th minute, a goal that did wonders for the Tigers’ bid to fight off relegation. It acted as a sickening end to a horrible week for Wednesday, whose concerns at current are far greater than the frustration of defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Owls man who did miss out the afternoon altogether was January attacking addition Ibrahim Cissoko. The Dutch youth international showed glimpses of promise in possession early on in his time at the club but has so far struggled to follow through on that and has fallen down the pecking order since the return of countryman Anthony Musaba in particular.

Cissoko has played a total of only 45 minutes across four substitute appearances and was last seen on the field in defeat to Sunderland in February. The 22-year-old has not been named in the Owls’ last three matchday squads, including Saturday’s Hull setback. Asked if he had picked up an injury, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl spoke candidly on his omission.

“No. It was just a decision,” he said. “When I decided Svante was in the starting 11 I had to cover the six position, so that was the reason why I took Liam (Palmer) on the bench. It was then for me the point I could not take another winger, otherwise Ibi or Charlie (McNeill) would be in the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another notable absence was that of Nathaniel Chalobah, who started in defeat at Cardiff City last weekend but was hauled off at half-time. The Star understands the former Watford man is not injured, suggesting he too had been left out in a numbers game.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Downbeat Danny Röhl on Sheffield Wednesday embargo implications and Dejphon Chansiri bombshell