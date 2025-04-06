Why Sheffield Wednesday attacker didn't feature in Hull City defeat
Charlie Hughes was the man whose thunderous header ended them in the 94th minute, a goal that did wonders for the Tigers’ bid to fight off relegation. It acted as a sickening end to a horrible week for Wednesday, whose concerns at current are far greater than the frustration of defeat.
One Owls man who did miss out the afternoon altogether was January attacking addition Ibrahim Cissoko. The Dutch youth international showed glimpses of promise in possession early on in his time at the club but has so far struggled to follow through on that and has fallen down the pecking order since the return of countryman Anthony Musaba in particular.
Cissoko has played a total of only 45 minutes across four substitute appearances and was last seen on the field in defeat to Sunderland in February. The 22-year-old has not been named in the Owls’ last three matchday squads, including Saturday’s Hull setback. Asked if he had picked up an injury, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl spoke candidly on his omission.
“No. It was just a decision,” he said. “When I decided Svante was in the starting 11 I had to cover the six position, so that was the reason why I took Liam (Palmer) on the bench. It was then for me the point I could not take another winger, otherwise Ibi or Charlie (McNeill) would be in the squad.”
Another notable absence was that of Nathaniel Chalobah, who started in defeat at Cardiff City last weekend but was hauled off at half-time. The Star understands the former Watford man is not injured, suggesting he too had been left out in a numbers game.
