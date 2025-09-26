Hull City ran into problems with the EFL themselves this summer - but their issues were nowhere near as extensive as Sheffield Wednesday’s woes.

Hull City sporting director Jared Dublin has suggested the transfer fee restriction ban imposed on them by the English Football League has not been fully overturned because of the ongoing situation at Sheffield Wednesday.

Although the scale of the problems the Tigers encountered over the summer were nowhere close to the issues Wednesday have been dealing with, they were originally slapped with a three-window fee restriction ban in relation to their failure to pay transfer fees that were owed to other clubs.

Following their appeal against the decision, the ban was reduced to two windows, with the third suspended for 12 months pending any further rule breaks. It means they are not currently allowed to spend any money on loan or permanent signings until the start of next summer’s transfer window.

Wednesday were given a three-window fee restriction ban of their own in June, blocking them from signing players either on loan or permanently with a fee involved until January 2027. However, that ban has since been extended until the end of the 2027 winter window because they have already exceeded 30 days of late payments this season.

And as a result of the turmoil Wednesday are currently experiencing, Hull sporting director Dublin believes that has played its part in the Tigers’ hopes of having their fee restriction ban fully overturned being unsuccessful.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: "I believe the circumstances around Sheffield Wednesday played a part. Whether that's conscious, subconscious, or as a larger concern within regards to ownership within the Championship specifically.

"Had this happened without the Sheffield Wednesday situation, would things have been different? Legally, they will say 'no' but from my perspective there's a big drive from the EFL to make sure these situations like Sheffield Wednesday don't happen.

"I don't think we are anywhere near that level of financial strain and stress and disappointment but we've been given our ruling and we have to live with it."