One of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship colleague clubs are closing in on the appointment of their new manager, according to reports in East Yorkshire.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali shocked the second tier by sacking Ruben Selles in the days after the season ended, with the Spaniard having guided the Tigers to Championship safety after a difficult-looking December join-up. Former Reading man Selles is reportedly in talks with Huddersfield Town over the potential of taking over their League One promotion tilt next time out.

Moves are being made on Humberside to press on with their next appointment, with Ilicali having spent time in London this week speaking to prospective candidates. Ex-Rangers and Sunderland boss Michael Beale has been interviewed, while ex-Turkey international Emre Belözoğlu was believed to be a front-runner before a fierce fan reaction seemed to pull him out of the race. The Hull owner believes his new man will be in place soon enough - and plans to spring a surprise.

"I would say that I think it will take no more than one week,” Ilicali told Hull Live. “In one week, I think we will come to a point with a manager, but I don't think that he will be one that you have heard of.

“I don't want to mention too much about the possibility of the managers because I don't feel good when I'm talking about managers on behalf of the managers, like it is possible, it is not possible,” he said. “It is like me judging them. I believe all the managers we are talking to are very good managers. I think Emre is a top manager. Michael Beale, when you speak to him, you understand that he knows so much about the game.”

One man involved in the decision-making around their next boss is that of Martin Hodge, the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper who has recently been confirmed as the club’s head of recruitment.

Ilicali continued: “We have football minds in the club that will decide about this manager, and I cannot say at the moment to you that this one is like this or this one is like this, but what I can say is that I'm very hopeful to finish the deal in one week.

“Yes (there are other potential candidates), because you only hear about two of our candidates. At the moment, we have five and one of them looks day by day more suitable for our club, but none of you know the name.”

