Sheffield Wednesday confirmed they had offered new contracts to three senior players in the publication of last week’s retained list.

Heading into the summer, it was confirmed that the Owls would seek to keep skipper Barry Bannan, long-serving utility man Callum Paterson and defender Akin Famewo on beyond the end of their dwindling current deals. It came amid news that seven players would be released from their time with the club - and that contract options had been exercised to extend the contracts of Anthony Musaba, Michael Smith and Josh Windass.

Bannan, Paterson and Famewo were all part of the squad that won promotion from League One in 2023 and each have played their own important role in their survival and consolidation in the Championship under Danny Röhl. The Star has already reported that club legend Bannan has agreed terms on a new deal, with an announcement expected in due course.

Steve Ellis

It’s understood that as things stand the offers tabled to Paterson and Famewo, however, are the subject of further negotiation and nothing has been immediately confirmed on the likely direction of their futures - though both are understood to be open to staying at Hillsborough.

Summer contract talks at Wednesday have been known to take some time in recent seasons - with new deals for Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass and Di’Shon Bernard having been announced in July last year.

The release of the Owls’ retained list provided some degree of clarity on what has so far been something of an uncertain summer. Speculation surrounds the future of manager Danny Röhl, with supporter attention soon to turn to incoming transfer business along with the confirmation of the club’s pre-season plans.

