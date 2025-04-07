Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s players have been hailed as ‘outstanding’ by their manager, Danny Röhl, for their ‘never give up’ attitude.

Many took to the field on Saturday against Hull City still waiting for the money that was owed to them as wages for the month of March, and as of Sunday were still waiting. The Owls lost 1-0 to the Tigers after a last-gap Charlie Hughes goal, effectively bringing to an end any hope they had of sneaking into the play-off picture in the Championship.

But despite all that, Röhl had nothing but praise for his team for the way that consistently fight for the cause, the latest financial debacle being just the latest in a string of off-the-field issues that have reared their head at Hillsborough in recent years. The German said he will ‘never forget’ this group, and had a word for the supporters too.

“For me the character of this group is outstanding,” he told The Star. “And I have seen that since I arrived here, with all the setbacks we had together. We never give up, with all these things around us off the pitch, we never give up. We try to focus on what we can influence which is the performance, the performance today was good. The most important thing is the result of course. Maybe it is a bit of the picture of us at the moment.

“Since I am here I saw a team who never complained about anything off the pitch. They go again and again and again. With this group we played on the limit, we never complain and blame someone, we focus on our performance. For me it is outstanding. I will never forget these players in the future, I know this. These are players with passion, with character, great attitude. It is incredible to see...

“The crowd, this is also part of it, we have fantastic supporters with a big, big passion for the club. They travel everywhere, they are always positive. We have a group of characters on the pitch, they run their socks off, everything. This is the reason we have 52 points and why we stayed in the league last year.”

Wednesday are back in action tomorrow night as they face off against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, but most of the talk beforehand will be on whether or not the club has managed to avoid a three-window transfer ban or not. We’ll contineu to monitor that situation as the day goes on.