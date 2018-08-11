Sheffield Wednesday: Hull City boss Nigel Adkins isn't happy about the Owls' penalty

Rival manager Nigel Adkins claims the referee blundered in awarding Sheffield Wednesday a penalty in their 1-1 Championship draw with Hull City today.

The Owls were trailing 1-0 at home to Hull when Fernando Forestieri fell under a second-half challenge and got up to score after man in the middle Stuart Attwell had pointed to the spot.

Scorer Fernando Forestieri in action against Hull. Picture: Steve Ellis

Wednesday went on to dominate the rest of the second period and were unlucky not to win as they earned their first point of the season.

Tigers boss Adkins said: "For me, a big turning point was the goal that Sheffield Wednesday got from the penalty.

"In my opinion, it's not a penalty. Our defender is in the art of kicking the ball and the referee deems it a penalty and they go and score from it.

"It's one of them where they then had a bit more momentum in the game. It's a big crowd here, they get behind the team, and we give the ball away a little bit too cheaply."

A crowd of more than 23,000 saw Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher, starting his first match in eight months after a knee injury, spurn three golden chances after Fraizer Campbell had shot Adkins' men into a first-half lead.

Jarrod Bowen should have scored for the visitors early on but somehow volleyed over the bar from close range.

Forestieri was denied a second goal following a stunning turn in the box when goalkeeper David Marshall pushed his effort away.

"Hillsborough is always going to be a challenging place to come to," Adkins added. "I thought we started the game really brightly. We could have scored a couple of good goals. How Jarrod has put that one over the bar I don't know because he's an excellent finisher.

"It was a great goa by Fraizer. It's an excellent finish. And it was only what we deserved. I thought we played some good football in the first half."

Jos Luhukay's reaction to 1-1 Owls draw