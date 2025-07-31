Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday players could pay for own hotel rooms ahead of Leicester City opener

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 31st Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday players are considering paying for their own hotel rooms ahead of their opening day trip to Leicester City after being told pre-match accommodation may not be provided by the club, The Star understands.

The cash-strapped Owls open their Championship campaign against the title-chasing Foxes on August 10 amid a summer of discontent that has seen the bulk of the squad leave with no incoming recruitment. Players, backroom staff and non-football employees at the club have been warned not to expect the payment of their monthly salaries today, their scheduled payday.

Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Off-field turbulence has shrouded their preparation for the forthcoming season throughout, with the protracted exit of former manager Danny Röhl having been played out to the backdrop of repeat missed wage payments, further financial discrepancies and the closure of Hillsborough’s North Stand due to safety concerns. It’s possible the club could be hit with a points deduction with an appeal against EFL charges in process.

placeholder image
Steve Ellis

Now, with just 10 days to go until the start of the new season, sources have indicated to The Star that the booking of any en masse pre-match accommodation for the trip to Leicester is far from certain and that plans are being drawn up by the club to make the 70-mile journey on the day of the game. The situation has left players concerned for the suitability of their preparation and many are believed to be considering driving themselves down the night before - and paying for hotel rooms out of their own pocket.

For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Payday challenges have hit the Wednesday changing room for the fourth month in five and it’s understood that players are considering a refusal to play in this weekend’s scheduled behind-closed-doors run-out at Burnley by way of protest against their current situation, with many understood to weighed up a decision on whether not to report for training today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s understood that Burnley had offered to pay for the Owls’ pre-match accommodation in order to facilitate a morning kick-off that would allow Clarets staff to attend both that match and a friendly at Stoke City later in the afternoon. The likelihood of the match going ahead - or what team Wednesday are able to send across the Pennines - is as of yet unknown.

The club’s likely failure to pay players today would re-open the possibility of individuals being able to tender notices to leave the club, with the successful mutual termination of the contracts of Josh Windass and Michael Smith earlier this month having effectively offered a blueprint for those wishing to do so.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday players could strike amid wage warning - walkout fear heightened

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice