Sheffield Wednesday hopeful over injured duo Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan will make speedy recoveries from the injuries they suffered in their FA Cup tussle with Luton Town.

Hutchinson trudged off in the 26th minute after picking up a groin problem while Bannan hurt his knee in the closing stages of the cup tie.

Sam Hutchinson was taken off in the first half

Caretaker manager Steve Agnew said the midfield duo will continue to be monitored by the Owls' medical team this week.

"We are a little bit unsure (how long they will be out)," Agnew told The Star. "With any injury in the team, you just hope that they recover quickly.

"Both of the lads have been with the physios and will be assessed from there but hopefully they will be okay."

Barry Bannan suffered an injury late on against Luton

Agnew admitted it was a blow to lose Hutchinson so early in the clash. It was the fourth match on the spin Hutchinson had started.

He said: "With Sam in the middle of Adam Reach and Barry Bannan, there is a nice balance in midfield. You have a little bit of everything so it was a blow.

"But I thought Joey [Pelupessy] was excellent when he went on. He was determined and won the second balls. He passed the ball reasonably well.

"He was a good replacement but we were disappointed to lose Sam.

"Sam just felt his groin a little so it was sensible for him to come off. He is not overly concerned about it. I don't think it is as bad as he first thought.

"Fingers crossed it is not too bad."

