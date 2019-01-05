Dom Howson’s player ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday's players performed against Luton Town  

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Luton Town in the FA Cup third round.

The Star's Dom Howson analyses how Wednesday’s players performed at Hillsborough.

CAMERON DAWSON 6

Had little to do on his return to the side. Dawson had to be alert to keep out Luke Berry's rasping 30-yard drive just before half-time. The clean sheet will do Dawson's confidence a power of good.

LIAM PALMER 6

The long-serving defender showed energy and industry on the right hand side. Palmer got himself into a number of promising attacking positions but his final ball repeatedly let him down in the final third.

TOM LEES 7

It was far from an easy afternoon for the skipper. Luton's impressive front three kept Lees and Hector on their toes. But Lees was strong in the air and made a series of good interceptions.

MICHAEL HECTOR 6

Not at his best. The Chelsea loanee was careless at times with his distribution and caught out positionally on a few occasions. Hector made a vital block on the edge of the box early in the second period to keep Luton at bay.

MORGAN FOX 6

The left-back is improving with every passing match. Fox was steady defensively, producing a superb sliding to cut out a dangerous cross. His delivery, though, sometimes let him down from the wide areas.

SAM HUTCHINSON 6

Made his fourth successive start but appeared to pick up a knock in the 25th minute and was replaced by Joey Pelupessy. A big shame for Hutchinson and Wednesday as the defensive midfielder has been in superb form since returning to the side.

BARRY BANNAN 7

Showed his quality in the second minute by playing an outstanding pass in behind Luton's defence to set up Fletcher's opportunity. The little Scot also floated in a delightful corner in the first period which Fletcher headed straight at James Shea.

ADAM REACH 6

The attacking midfielder came close to getting on the scoresheet just before the half hour mark. He collected Fletcher's neat knockdown, brilliantly dummied his first shot before drilling a low right foot effort narrowly wide. His passing was erratic by his high standards.

GEORGE BOYD 6

The experienced forward worked his socks off but offered little at the business end of the pitch. His touch was poor and little went his way. Boyd looked a little fatigued following a busy schedule.

MARCO MATIAS 6

Quiet display from the former Nacional man. Although he had two attempts expertly saved by Shea either side of the interval, Matias struggled to get into the contest for long periods. It was no big surprise when he was subbed off before the hour mark.

STEVEN FLETCHER 6

Missed a good early chance to put Wednesday ahead after great play by Bannan from deep. He also forced Stacey into action with a downward header from a Bannan set piece. Linked the midfield and attack well.

Substitutes:

JOEY PELUPESSY (25, 6)

Tasked with the midfield anchor role, Pelupessy broke up play and kept things ticking over in the centre.

SAM WINNALL (58, 6)

Winnall, fit-again following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, tried to make things happen in his first Hillsborough outing since August 2017.

ATDHE NUHIU (75, N/A)

Not used: Wildsmith, Thorniley, Baker, Shaw.