The youngster, who has already made the ahead-of-time step up to the Owls’ under-23 side over the past few weeks, is a name hotly-tipped to go on to big things having risen quickly through the ranks at Middlewood Road.

Cadamarteri, son of former Everton forward and Sheffield United academy coach Danny, has already impressed in a handful of first team training sessions.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is on a long list of admirers of Owls youngster Bailey Cadamateri (furthest right).

And as with a number of the brightest young things in Wednesday’s all-conquering under-18 side, he is being held under a close eye in terms of his development.

Speaking to The Star, Owls first team boss Darren Moore revealed plans are already being made to further integrate him into senior training next season, though caution will be exercised when it comes to over-exposing him so early in his career.

“He is still a young lad but he’s one we’ve had in training with the seniors,” Moore said. “We played him in a small-sided game.

“I looked at him and thought that physically he looked the part. He’s a boy in a man’s body.

“We’ve got to nurture him really, really carefully, but he’s certainly capable. He scored a lovely goal in training when we first saw him and I’ve seen him in the under-23s.

“My goodness did he lead the line really well for us. For somebody so young, his body mass makes you think he’s so much older than he is. He’s a typical number nine.”

As revealed by The Star earlier this season, Cadamarteri’s progress has not gone unnoticed by clubs at the very highest level.

West Ham United and Manchester City are understood to be among the club keeping tabs on the teenager, who is as of yet too young to sign pro terms with Wednesday.

But Moore has spoken previously about the opportunities available to talented youngsters at S6 and spoke about the forthcoming plans for Cadamarteri.

He said: “We’ll be working hard to nurture his development and he’ll be one that we’ll drip feed into first team sessions next season.