Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen was unable to provide clarity on whether captain Barry Bannan will be allowed to play in Sunday’s Championship opener at Leicester City.

The Scotland international signed on to a new deal to stay on at Hillsborough despite a summer of chaos and interest from clubs elsewhere. As part of confirmation of his staying on, he spoke about a desire to continue leading a club he has now represented with such distinction for over a decade and revealed the depth of feeling from his young family towards Wednesday.

EFL restrictions on player registration have been imposed on the club for repeat failures to fulfil financial obligations and uncertainty remains on whether - or when - Bannan will be registered. Pedersen was unable to confirm either way in a press conference on Thursday.

“I will be honest, I don’t know yet,” he told The Star. “I know people in the club are trying to find out but I do not have an up-to-date situation on when he will or not.”

Barry Bannan has been a major influence on Sheffield Wednesday modern history - and will play a major part in it’s immediate future. | Getty Images

It’s understood that Wednesday have trained with Bannan in mind ahead of the clash and The Star has reason to believe there is a confidence he will be made eligible to take the field at Leicester - though nothing is yet confirmed.

The 35-year-old rebuffed interest from Middlesbrough and Millwall, among others, in order to stay on at S6. In a long media engagement with gathered reporters, Pedersen spoke positively but realistically about the situation Wednesday find themselves in - and made no secret of the boost Bannan’s re-signing has had on a camp threadbare in numbers.

“It means a lot to a lot of us, that he signed a new contract,” Pedersen continued. “If we start with the fans, that he signed again has given them hope, trust and belief that the future will be good here. If you take it at the player level, he is our captain and it means a lot to the player group that he is here. It gives them trust, belief and some stability. It gives us such a big influence in the dressing room.

“For me personally, Barry means a lot on the human side. But he is also a great, great player. We can all be happy at all levels that he stayed here together with the other players.”