Sheffield Wednesday confirm big manager decision as Henrik Pedersen takes over from Danny Röhl
The Owls take on Leicester City next weekend in their first game of the new campaign, and it will be Pedersen on the bench as the man in charge as he takes over from Danny Röhl in the Wednesday dugout.
It was reported by this publication on Wednesday night that a deal had been done that would see the Dane installed as the club’s new manager, and today that news has been officially confirmed by the club.
Sheffield Wednesday have a new manager
“The Owls are delighted to announce the appointment of Henrik Pedersen as the club’s new manager,” the club said. “The Dane takes the S6 reins with immediate effect. Pedersen joined the Owls in October 2023 as assistant manager and was a vital part of the coaching team as Wednesday sealed Championship survival against the odds on the last day of the 2023/24 season. He then helped steer the club to a mid-table finish in the second tier in 2024/25. Pedersen brought a rich pedigree to Hillsborough, both as a coach and manager.”
He becomes the ninth permanent managerial appointment by owner, Dejphon Chansiri, and he’s got the toughest job on his hands out of all of them considering the current state of chaos that is currently ongoing at Hillsborough.
Speaking after he extended his contract, which was as an assistant, last month, the Dane told the club website, “When the opportunity presented itself and the chairman asked me to extend my current contract with the club, I didn’t hesitate. It’s no secret that my family and I have fallen in love with this great club and also this wonderful city that has made us so welcome.
“The fans are what carries a club through tough games, good times and bad. And our supporters are the best! I’m excited to continue my role at the club and getting back to work supporting the team and working with the great group of players we have.”
