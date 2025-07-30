Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have finalised a deal that will see Henrik Pedersen take over as manager, The Star understands.

It was reported by this publication on Tuesday that the club were in the process of finalising the documentation required to appoint the Dane as Danny Röhl’s successor, and now it’s thought that the matter has been sorted.

Pedersen has become a popular figure at Hillsborough since being brought on board as Röhl’s assistant in 2023, and it’s understood that he was backed by many senior players when the suggestion was made that he take on the position as and when the German moved on.

Now, with just over a week until the opening game of the 2025/26 season against Leicester City, it looks like the club will finally have a bit of stability in terms of the coaching staff. He’ll also be looking to bolster his technical team in the near future, with the current situation seeing many members of the academy staff stepping up to help out.

Henrik Pedersen loves it at Sheffield Wednesday

The 47-year-old’s decision to remain at Wednesday is an admirable one given that there is known to have been interest from a number of teams both in England and overseas, however he cited his love for the club and the city itself for the reason why he wanted to stick around.

Speaking when he signed his new contract as assistant, he told the club’s website, “When the opportunity presented itself and the chairman asked me to extend my current contract with the club, I didn’t hesitate.

“It’s no secret that my family and I have fallen in love with this great club and also this wonderful city that has made us so welcome… The fans are what carries a club through tough games, good times and bad. And our supporters are the best!”

It remains to be seen exactly when Pedersen’s appointment will be made official, but it’s now not thought to be far away after he penned a deal as manager over the course of today.

