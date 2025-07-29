Sheffield Wednesday are in the process of finalising the paperwork that will see Henrik Pedersen appointed as their new manager, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedersen has long been linked with the role as Danny Röhl’s successor at Hillsborough, signing a deal as assistant manager while the German’s exit was being finalised weeks ago.

But things got thrown up into the air earlier this month when it was revealed that Röhl would be returning to Middlewood Road after missing the first two weeks of preseason, and it looked – for a period – like he may be staying on after all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, though, a line has been drawn under that particular chapter after it was confirmed that the former Owls boss had terminated his contract in South Yorkshire, leaving Pedersen free once again to take up the position that he was expected to take on quite a while ago.

Henrik Pedersen is expected to take over at Sheffield Wednesday

The Star understands that the Dane will be taking first-team training sessions, just as he did at St. George’s Park, now that Röhl has moved on, and the hope is that he will have all the documentation sorted to be appointed in his promoted role in the near future.

Once that is sorted, Pedersen can then begin the process of pursuing a technical team to help him take on the Titanic task of keeping the Owls in the Championship, and he’ll also be desperate to add some new faces to the playing staff as well as they draw closer to their opening game of the season.

Pedersen is believed to be well-liked amongst the players at Wednesday, with many believed to have vouched for him as the club considered him as Röhl’s appointment. An announcement is expected in the not-so-distant future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join