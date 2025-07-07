Sheffield Wednesday coach, Henrik Pedersen, has extended his stay at the club.

The Star reported on Monday evening that progress was being made to keep the popular Dane at Hillsborough, and now it’s been confirmed that he has agreed a new contract after his previous one expired.

A statement this evening read, “The Owls can announce that Henrik Pedersen has extended his contract as assistant manager. Pedersen joined Wednesday in October 2023 and played a key role in helping the club seal Championship survival against the odds, then the following season as the Owls cemented second tier status.

“The vastly experienced Dane now joins the squad at St George’s Park as the players are put through their paces at the world-renowned training facility.”

Pedersen, who is well-liked amongst the players, says that he ‘didn’t hesitate’ when offered the chance to stay, and he’ll now head over to join the squad on their training camp at St. George’s Park.

“When the opportunity presented itself and the chairman asked me to extend my current contract with the club, I didn’t hesitate,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s no secret that my family and I have fallen in love with this great club and also this wonderful city that has made us so welcome. The fans are what carries a club through tough games, good times and bad. And our supporters are the best!

“I’m excited to continue my role at the club and getting back to work supporting the team and working with the great group of players we have. To the fans, I look forward to seeing you all again soon!”

Pedersen has been touted as a long-term replacement for manager, Danny Röhl, should he eventually depart, with the German currently in talks with the club as they seek an agreement to part ways.

