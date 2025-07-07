Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be making progress in their attempts to keep Henrik Pedersen at the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star has previously reported that the Owls were keen to keep the popular Dane at Hillsborough beyond his last contract, that expired at the end of the June, and now talks are moving forward.

Henrik Pedersen could stay at Sheffield Wednesday

Steve Ellis

It’s hoped that a deal can be struck for Pedersen to extend his stay at S6, and that he could even join up with the squad over at St. George’s Park for the preseason camp at some point if things go to plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There remain question marks over Danny Röhl, who is in talks to end his stay at S6, and there is no expectation that he will be returning to the club despite his contract running until 2027.

As previously reported, Pedersen has become a popular member of the team at Hillsborough and is well-liked amongst the players, so much so that he’d be backed if he were to be chosen as Röhl’s replacement long-term.

Pedersen was spotted in Hillsborough this evening, and the hope is that he’ll be back contracted to SWFC in the near future.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join