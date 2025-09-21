Pedersen's pride, Bannan brilliance and buzzing Brown: A Sheffield Wednesday recap after huge Portsmouth win

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 21st Sep 2025, 12:07 BST
Sheffield Wednesday finally got their first Championship win of the season on Saturday after a brilliant win away at Portsmouth.

Barry Bannan got the ball rolling with a sumptuous freekick in the first half after Svante Ingelsson’s fantastic diving header was saved not long before, and he sprinted the length of the pitch afterwards to celebrate with the travelling Wednesdayites who’d the long trip down there.

Then, early in the second stanza, debutant George Brown got in on the act to get the second and final goal of the game to cap off a fantastic few weeks for the youngster. Pompey tried to get back in the game, but had no joy, and it was Henrik Pedersen and his Owls that took home the three points.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth highlights

The Dane was understandably proud of his side, especially considering the age of some of them, and you can see some of his response to the victory in the video at the top of the page, meanwhile, the highlights can be found below:

There was also some lovely words from Brown as he discussed his first goal at senior level, with the 19-year-old buzzing to get off the mark:

