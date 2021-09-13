The programme launches on September 20th, and is designed for both boys and girls who are aged between 5-14 years old, and the aim is to ‘help develop the fundamental movements through a fun football environment’, as well as become a ‘great way to help improve children's social skills’.

It’s the latest venture from the Owls to do their bit for youngsters in the city as they seek to play their part in helping mould Sheffield’s future, and the SCT feel that teaming up with the Owls gives them an added boost.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bly, from the Sheffield City Trust, said of the programme, “Sheffield City Trust are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme through the development centres... We wanted to re-launch our football offer and bring a wow factor to it. By working with SWFC, and using our fantastic facilities, we believe this has been achieved.”

Meanwhile, Marcus Brameld, the Head of Community at Wednesday, said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Sheffield City Trust to create opportunities for talented young players across the city. Young players will have the opportunity to receive professional coaching in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Concord Sports Centre – Tuesday & Wednesday

4.00pm-5.00pm: 5-6yrs and 7-8yrs

Sheffield Wednesday have teamed up with the Sheffield City Trust.

5.00pm-6.00pm: 9-11yrs and 12-14yrs

EIS Sheffield – Thursday

4.00pm-5.00pm: 5-6yrs and 7-8yrs

5.00pm-6.00pm: 9-11yrs and 12-14yrs

Springs Leisure Centre – Monday

4.00pm-5.00pm: 5-6yrs and 7-8yrs

5.00pm-6.00pm: 9-11yrs and 12-14yrs

Westfield Sports Centre – Friday

6.00pm-7.00pm: 5-6yrs and 7-8yrs