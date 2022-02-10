Sheffield Wednesday have the ‘cojones’ for promotion battle ahead of Rotherham United clash
Sheffield Wednesday have the ‘cojones’ needed for a promotion push.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:27 pm
That’s the view of The Star’s Owls correspondent Alex Miller, who was speaking on the latest episode of The Star Owls - a weekly Sheffield Wednesday podcast.
It comes after Darren Moore’s side battled to an impressive 2-0 win over Burton Albion in tough conditions last weekend and followed that result up with another three points against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.
