Sheffield Wednesday have no dressing room split, insists Morgan Fox

Defender Morgan Fox has dismissed suggestions there is a split in Sheffield Wednesday's dressing room as the Owls bid to reignite their Championship campaign.

Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has come under fire for leaving out a host of established players. Several senior pros, including Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson, George Boyd, David Jones and Almen Abdi, are training but have barely featured this season.

Luhukay, who has denied claims he has fallen out with Westwood, Hutchinson and company, has turned to the next generation, promoting a number of players from the club's academy.

Fox said: "We are all still in the same dressing room together. It is just the way the group has been put and that's nothing to do with the players. That comes from above.

Jos Luhukay denies rift with Sheffield Wednesday players

"As players, being in the squad, it is the same as it always has been. We are still sitting next to the same people in the dressing room and nothing has changed."

Luhukay is under pressure heading into tomorrow’s home duel with fourth-placed Norwich City after overseeing three consecutive defeats.

Asked by The Star if the players are still right behind Luhukay, Fox said: "Of course. We are out there on the pitch so it starts with us. We need to change our form around.

"Nothing has changed in training. Everything has been the same. We are all working hard and pushing each other every day.

"We know the results haven't been good enough. We have lost games. We know what we need to do turn it around.

Sheffield Wednesday are in no rush to decide Jordan Rhodes’ future

"We just need to grind out a result. I'm pretty sure when we get one we will get two."

Wednesday have not won at Hillsborough since defeating struggling Ipswich Town on August 25.

Fox, who has started the last two matches, said: "It's massive to get back to winning at home. In this league, you have to get results at home and we have got a big chance against Norwich.

It promises to be a tough assignment for the Owls, with Norwich having lost just twice in the last 13 matches in all competitions.

"They have had a good start to the season and are fourth in the league," said Fox. "They are a good side and move the ball well and we will be looking to get at them from the start."

Sheffield Wednesday duo ruled out of Steel City derby