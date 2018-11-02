Why Sheffield Wednesday are in no rush to decide on Jordan Rhodes’ future

Sheffield Wednesday will make no decision on the future of Jordan Rhodes until next summer.

The striker, a club-record £8m buy from Middlesbrough last year, is on a season-long loan deal with tomorrow’s opponents Norwich City.

Rhodes, who struggled to make an impact and hold down a regular starting berth at Hillsborough, has claimed seven goals in 18 outings for the Canaries this season. Although he is ineligible for Saturday’s clash due to terms of the loan agreement, Rhodes is enjoying life at Carrow Road.

Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay said: "I have not seen him play live in the last month, he was not always a first XI player.

"In the time he has played, he has scored. I am very happy for Jordan, but the season is long and we will see next summer what the future holds for him."

Sheffield Wednesday pair ruled out of Steel City derby

The Owls are unbeaten in their last eight home league matches against Norwich (W6 D2) since losing 5-0 in December 2001.

"A few months ago we played against this team and we won 5-1," said Luhukay. "We are strong enough and have the quality to play a very good game on Saturday, and it’s also possible, that we can win.

"This is a team which will play football and create chances. They are very flexible, players who change positions, and are very effective. They have not scored more goals than us, but in defending they are more consistent, and more stable.

"The Championship is so strong. You have maybe 10-15 clubs who are fighting for the first six positions."

Luhukay's men head into the Norwich clash on the back of three successive defeats.

"In the last two games we had nearly 70 per cent of possession," said the Dutchman. "We have more of the ball in the 90 minutes. You must get more chances and more goals.

"The opposition had less of the ball but they have been more effective than us. They didn’t make important mistakes in defending. That is the difference.

"It was not so bad (a performance) and negative, but the results are not good enough. We are making mistakes that cost goals.

"The reality is the team must do better and we are trying everything to make it better.

"The trust is always there. I am not nervous. The situation is still the same as before, only the position in the league and the last three games were not what we expected."

Sheffield Wednesday suffer Sam Winnall blow