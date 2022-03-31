Sheffield Wednesday have big transfer decision to make as defender makes himself available

On-loan SHeffield Wednesday defender Harlee Dean does not see a future for himself at Birmingham City.

As it stands, the Owls have only one senior centre-half signed on into next season in Dominic Iorfa, with decisions yet to be made on the contracts of the likes of Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson. Loanees Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson and Harlee Dean are scheduled to make a return to their parent clubs at the end of the season.

Reports from Storey’s home club Preston suggest the Championship club have been impressed with his efforts at S6 and will consider making him a more integral part of the squad.

But one player who doesn’t appear to have any future at his parent club is Dean.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror earlier this week, the 30-year-old made clear he does not see any way back for him at Birmingham, where he started the season as captain.

“I don’t know whether it was down to finances and the way they are trying to go with younger players,” Dean said, reiterating his situation after Blues boss Lee Bowyer suggested he had ‘fallen into a comfort zone’.

“I never fell out with anyone. There were three or four games when I didn’t play very well.

“I worked hard and waited for my opportunity, got it, kept a clean sheet and was out again. Then you know the writing is on the wall.

“There was an agenda, not from in the club but from outside that I was the issue. People have short memories.

“Do I see any way back for me there? No.”

Dean has another year left on his deal at St Andrews but his words will no doubt have alerted a number of clubs to his apparent availability.

It remains to be seen what sort of deal Birmingham would be looking for, but Wednesday – who do not yet know what division they’ll be playing in – will have a decision to make on whether to pursue a permanent deal.