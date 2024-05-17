Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield Wednesday stars will already be away enjoying some hard-earned holiday time after a gruelling campaign that featured lows aplenty but some unforgettable highs in the back end of the season.

But while the players will be resting up, the club’s decision makers will already be working towards next season and ensuring the team is able to push on and avoid any sort of relegation battle. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Wednesday and their rivals.

Beadle boost

Wednesday have been handed a potential transfer boost ahead of the summer, with goalkeeper James Beadle potentially available. Beadle spent this season on loan from Brighton, making 19 league appearances and keeping eight clean sheets.

Rohl is said to be keen on keeping Beadle ahead of next season, and Sheffield Wednesday News have now reported that Brighton are willing to sanction another loan move. That will be seen as a boost for the Owls as they look to keep their current stopper.

Playoff prediction

Former Crystal Palace owner turned pundit Simon Jordan has issued his prediction for both Friday’s playoff semi-final and next week’s final. Leeds United cruised through to the final with a 4-0 win over Norwich City on Thursday night, while West Brom and Southampton face off in the other semi-final on Friday evening.